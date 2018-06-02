LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Nebraska are searching Pawnee Lake for a man who went under the water and didn’t resurface.

Officials say the 31-year-old Lincoln man was being pulled Friday on an inner tube by a jet ski when the tube capsized on the lake west of Lincoln. Another man and a 4-year-old, who were also riding on the tube, were able to safely reach the shore. Only the 4-year-old was wearing a life jacket.

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission law enforcement officials were using sonar Saturday to search the lake. The Malcolm Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol also are assisting in search efforts.

The man’s name has not been released.