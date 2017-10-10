BUFFALO, Wyo. (AP) — A search is underway in northern Wyoming for a woman missing since Saturday in the Bighorn Mountains.

The Sheridan Press reports (http://bit.ly/2zdY39V) that crews and volunteers from Sheridan and Johnson counties are concentrating the search for a woman near Seven Brothers Lakes in the Cloud Peak Wilderness.

Officials say the woman and a man she was with became disoriented and separated in a storm. The man was found, but not the woman.

Johnson County Search and Rescue coordinator Don Pownell says the searchers include people from the two county sheriff’s offices and the U.S. Forest Service.

