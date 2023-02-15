More than one week has lapsed since the fishing vessel Ethel May capsized near Willapa Bay and left one crew member missing on Feb. 5, but the man still hasn’t been found despite the surrounding community’s growing efforts.

The search is for Bryson Fitch, 25, a crab fisherman, husband, and father of three young children.

An outpouring of support for the family of Fitch — and for the effort to find him — has swept the community since the Ethel May capsized. A Facebook group called “Bring Bryson Home” was created in the days after the incident, which has helped share location information about search efforts.

“There is a huge community support and volunteers all over the county,” Pacific County Sheriff Daniel Garcia said Friday. “There are some combing the beaches on foot, there are some flying drones, there are some who have their personal boats that are searching areas and coastlines.”

Garcia said a family member of Fitch recently flew a plane over the Willapa Bay and Grays Harbor coastlines in search of Fitch.

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office is using a drone to search hard-to-reach areas, including rocky coastlines and shallow waters. Garcia said he and others from the office reassess possible search areas each evening after combing through reports from the community.

Advertising

Debris from the wrecked Ethel May, including pieces of wood, survival suits and what appeared to be the stern of the ship, has washed ashore since the boat went down.

Garcia said a majority of the debris has been found on the coast between Tokeland and Westport, although some has been found in Willapa Bay. Garcia said the Sheriff’s Office is working to plot the debris findings with hopes to find some kind of pattern to better use resources.

Pacific County Sheriff Cmdr. Mike Parker said the office is committed to the search “as much as personnel and calls and schedules allow.”

Parker noted the substantial support from the community.

“Out of this tragic thing, these tragic circumstances, it’s really heartwarming to see the community come together like this,” Parker said.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5, the Coast Guard was alerted of the distressed boat by Pacific County Dispatch, which received a 911 call from the wife of an Ethel May crew member. The Coast Guard also received a transmission from the ship’s emergency beacon.

Arriving on scene to strong waves and 20-mph winds roughly 40 minutes later, the Coast Guard lifted two crew members from a floating life raft and took them to a Raymond hospital. Fitch, the third crew member, could not be located.

The official cause of the boat’s capsizing has not yet been determined. The Coast Guard was the leading agency for the initial search, which spanned 290 square miles and lasted 15 hours.