BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A search continues for a northeastern Montana man who is believed to have drowned after jumping into the Missouri River near Wolf Point in an effort to save two people struggling in the cold, fast-moving water.

The Roosevelt County sheriff’s office says Jason Azure of Wolf Point was last seen on April 27, when he swam out to try to help the two people. They made it back to shore, but Azure did not.

The sheriff’s office said the water temperature was 42 degrees (5.5 degrees Celsius).

Fort Peck Law and Justice Capt. Jim Summers tells The Billings Gazette that the search area is focused on the stretch of river between Wolf Point and Poplar, although the search has extended farther downstream. Divers from Flathead County Search and Rescue aided with the recovery effort last week.

