SODUS, N.Y. (AP) — Police in western New York are searching for a 14-month-old boy after his mother’s body was found in a bag hidden in the woods.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s office said 18-year-old Selena Hidalgo-Calderon’s body was found Thursday a farm in Sodus where she reportedly had worked. She had been missing for a week.
Her boyfriend, Everardo Reyes, was arrested on charges of tampering with physical evidence.
Police say the child, Owen Hidalgo-Calderon, has not been found. Police were to continue searching the area east of Rochester on Friday.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump cancels summit with Kim; North Korea still wants talks VIEW
- Lava from Hawaii volcano enters ocean from 3 flows VIEW
- Trump Twitter ruling: What a Washington woman did to get blocked by the president
- Mauled in Montana woods, grizzly-bear researcher walks 2 miles with fractured skull for help
- George Zimmerman tells court he's $2.5 million in debt
Rebecca Fuentes of the Workers’ Center of Central New York told the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle that Hidalgo-Calderon was from Guatemala and was being deported. She says the mother was in the process of applying for asylum.