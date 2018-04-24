BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The family of a missing woman has renewed their search on a North Dakota reservation.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that 32-year-old Olivia Lone Bear was last seen in October in New Town. Her brother, Matthew Lone Bear, says that the Bureau of Indian Affairs has directed searchers to look over the Fort Berthold Reservation again after winter weather pulled volunteers back from the field.

Three Affiliated Tribes Police Capt. Grace Her Many Horses says tribal officers searched regularly throughout the winter and have also assisted the bureau.

Matthew Lone Bear says cities, including Minot, Stanley, Watford City and Williston, remain to be searched for the vehicle his sister had been driving. His family is organizing volunteer search teams with the help of some tribal agencies and a few new searchers.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com