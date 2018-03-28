EUREKA, Utah (AP) — Police say they’ve found two bodies in an abandoned Utah mine believed to be a missing teenage couple who disappeared months ago under suspicious circumstances.

Utah County sheriff’s officials said Wednesday they’re recovering the bodies found on a ledge about 100 feet down the deep mine shaft and are awaiting official confirmation of their identities.

Police say they have “persons of interest” but have not made any arrests in the disappearance of 18-year-old Riley Powell and 17-year-old Breezy Otteson.

They reportedly went missing after leaving their hometown of Eureka, about 75 miles south of Salt Lake City, on their way to Tooele on Dec. 30.

The Juab County sheriff’s office said they may have been the victims of foul play after finding Powell’s Jeep apparently dumped at a reservoir.