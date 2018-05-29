NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The US Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing teen fisherman in Connecticut.
USCG officials say Monday they have suspended the search for 18-year-old William Zadrozny, last seen at the mouth of the Connecticut River.
Responders received a call at 5 p.m. Monday reporting an overturned kayak with a lifejacket and fishing gear on board.
Old Saybrook police have also been part of the search, along with local fire agencies.
Over 381-square-miles were searched to locate the missing kayaker.
Zadrozny was wearing work boots, a grey and yellow jacket and jeans. His car was found in the parking lot of North Cove in Old Saybrook.