NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The US Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing teen fisherman in Connecticut.

USCG officials say Monday they have suspended the search for 18-year-old William Zadrozny, last seen at the mouth of the Connecticut River.

Responders received a call at 5 p.m. Monday reporting an overturned kayak with a lifejacket and fishing gear on board.

Old Saybrook police have also been part of the search, along with local fire agencies.

Over 381-square-miles were searched to locate the missing kayaker.

Zadrozny was wearing work boots, a grey and yellow jacket and jeans. His car was found in the parking lot of North Cove in Old Saybrook.