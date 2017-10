NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended a search for a man reported missing near Morgan City, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans says it suspended the search at 1:17 p.m. Wednesday after searching for about 61 hours for a Vietnamese man reported missing Sunday evening. The man was last seen aboard a boat 37 miles southwest of Morgan City.

Authorities say the search covered about 2,050 square nautical miles (3,796 kilometers).