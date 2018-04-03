COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are in their seventh day of searching for a 4-year-old boy who’s missing in the Chattahoochee River at Columbus, Georgia.

Officials say the child was fishing from the riverbank with his father when he fell into the water last week. The man went in after the boy and didn’t resurface.

Searchers found the body of 27-year-old James Rabon of Bonneau, South Carolina, on Sunday. They still haven’t located the child, whose name hasn’t been publicized.

Officials say the boy is missing in a stretch of water that includes rocks, limbs and other debris.

Chief Robert Futrell of Columbus’ fire department says special equipment is being brought in from South Carolina to assist in the search. Multiple teams of divers and air searches have yet to locate the child.