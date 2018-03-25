PRATT, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine what caused a West Virginia volunteer fire department’s truck to flip and hit a rock wall while responding to an accident. Five people died in the separate accidents.

Kanawha County Manager Jennifer Herrald says two firefighters from Pratt were killed and three others on the truck were injured Saturday night southeast of Charleston.

Herrald says the firefighters were on their way to an accident on Interstate 64-77, also known as the West Virginia Turnpike, when their truck flipped.

State police spokesman Capt. Reggie Patterson says the accident the firefighters were responding to involved three fatalities.

Herrald said in an email Sunday the names of the surviving firefighters and their conditions along with the names of those killed have not been released.