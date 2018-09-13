ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A search that includes multiple FBI agents has yielded no sign of a 10-year-old girl who went missing in a remote, largely Inupiat Eskimo town north of the Arctic Circle on Alaska’s western coast. Now authorities are investigating whether foul play was involved.

Ashley Johnson-Barr was last seen at a local park in Kotzebue a week ago.

Her cell phone was later found a half mile from Rainbow Park, in the opposite direction as her home in the community of about 3,100 people.

Alaska State Troopers, lead agency in the case, said Thursday authorities are shifting their focus from a search and rescue mission to a law-enforcement investigation.

Lt. David Hanson said in a statement the probe also is looking at whether a crime might have been involved.