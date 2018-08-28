KENAI, Alaska (AP) — A person is missing after a boat overturned on the Kenai River.

Kenai radio station KSRM reports three people were aboard a boat Monday that flipped. Witnesses said the boat drifted down river sideways and struck a rock.

Central Emergency Services deputy chief Dan Grimes says a good Samaritan found two of the males but could not locate the third.

A Central Emergency Services water rescue team launched a search and was joined by Alaska Wildlife Troopers.

Troopers say initial reports indicated two people held onto the overturned boat and a third was seen floating downriver.

Troopers suspended the search at 9:10 p.m. because of darkness and planned to start again Tuesday.

No one on board wore a personal floatation device.