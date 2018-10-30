NOME, Alaska (AP) — A Nome man is missing after falling off a fishing boat.
Alaska State Troopers say 56-year-old Anthony Shelp fell overboard Friday morning.
Family members tried to pull him back on board but could not.
The Coast Guard and search and rescue personnel from Nome searched unsuccessfully for Shelp. He had not been found as of Monday.
Troopers say foul weather hampered additional search efforts.