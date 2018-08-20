EMMONAK, Alaska (AP) — A search has ended for a commercial fisherman missing in southwest Alaska.

Alaska State Troopers say 23-year-old Dennis Westlock of Emmonak (ee-MAHN-ahk) is presumed drowned.

Westlock and 27-year-old Brandon Johnson-Edwards on Aug. 13 departed Emmonak and their boat struck a submerged log.

The men were thrown from the boat. Neither was wearing a life jacket.

Another boater pulled Johnson-Edwards from the water but could not locate Westlock.

Search efforts also failed to find Westlock.

Emmonak is at the mouth of the Yukon River about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the Bering Sea. The village is 120 miles (193 kilometers) northwest of Bethel.