EMMONAK, Alaska (AP) — A search has ended for a commercial fisherman missing in southwest Alaska.
Alaska State Troopers say 23-year-old Dennis Westlock of Emmonak (ee-MAHN-ahk) is presumed drowned.
Westlock and 27-year-old Brandon Johnson-Edwards on Aug. 13 departed Emmonak and their boat struck a submerged log.
The men were thrown from the boat. Neither was wearing a life jacket.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Taco Bell loses $42 million Chihuahua ruling
- If you think the political divide is worse than ever, you may be right
- No private jets, no big house: Jimmy Carter an outlier among ex-presidents VIEW
- Asia Argento, who accused Harvey Weinstein, made deal with her own accuser
- British Columbia declares state of emergency over wildfires
Another boater pulled Johnson-Edwards from the water but could not locate Westlock.
Search efforts also failed to find Westlock.
Emmonak is at the mouth of the Yukon River about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the Bering Sea. The village is 120 miles (193 kilometers) northwest of Bethel.