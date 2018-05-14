LAKE CITY, Ky. (AP) — Crews have found the body of a Fort Campbell soldier who was reported missing while tubing at Kentucky Lake.

A statement from Lyon County Emergency Management says a search team and divers recovered the body Monday near mile marker 30 on the waterway.

The soldier was reported missing Friday while tubing behind a pontoon boat on Kentucky Lake near Lake City. A statement from Fort Campbell said the soldier was boating and swimming with friends when the accident occurred.

The Lyon County Emergency Management Agency led recovery efforts with help from several agencies including the U.S. Coast Guard, Fort Campbell, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and several search and rescue teams from nearby counties.

Officials say crews worked almost nonstop through the weekend to find the soldier.