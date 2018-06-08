SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky searchers have been out a second day, looking in fields and wooded areas for a toddler who disappeared from her grandparents’ home with the family dog.

Southeast Bullitt Fire Chief Erik Butler told news outlets Friday that volunteers were encouraged to look in culverts, pools and hollows for 2-year-old Charlee Campbell and a blue and white pit bull.

The blonde, brown-eyed girl was wearing blue “Frozen” pajamas when last seen early Thursday in rural Bullitt County. She was in her bed when her grandfather left for work, but her grandmother found the door open later and Charlee and the dog missing. Charlee is described as 3 feet tall and 37 pounds.

The search radius expanded Friday, and police were using dogs and thermal imaging cameras.

The FBI and Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office were investigating, interviewing family members and others.