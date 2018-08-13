NEW YORK (AP) — A search continues for a woman who disappeared in Jamaica Bay off New York City.
Police have resumed looking Monday for the 35-year-old. She had disappeared around 5:30 p.m. Sunday off Bayswater Point State Park in the Rockaways.
Authorities fear she may have been swept away by a rising tide while she and her husband were wading or swimming.
Owen Miller tells WCBS2-TV that the woman is his daughter and was just learning to swim.
