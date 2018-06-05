BOGART, Ga. (AP) — Rescue workers and volunteers were continuing to search for two teenagers who are believed to have drowned near a dam east of Atlanta.

Cameron Smith and Robert Bryant were last seen Friday near the dam at the Puritan Mill site in Oconee County. Witnesses told authorities Wade was walking along the dam when he fell into the water, prompting Smith to jump in to try and save him.

The search Tuesday focused on McNutt Creek and Middle Oconee River.

After searching the water below the dam for three days, Oconee County Sheriff Scott Berry tells the Athens Banner-Herald he didn’t believe the teens would be found there.

Berry says authorities were using K-9 units and helicopters during the search.