ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man on a snowmobile trip between villages in southwest Alaska is missing.
Alaska State Troopers say searchers Sunday night found a snowmobile belonging to 26-year-old Jazmin James but he remains missing.
James on Saturday left Nunapitchuk (noo-NAH-pit-chuk) on his way to Tununak (too-NOO-nak).
He stopped briefly in Nightmute, where villagers reported he was having track problems, before heading out again toward Toksook (TOOK-sook) Bay and Tununak.
Family members reported James overdue Sunday afternoon. Searchers found James’ snowmobile on sea ice. James was not with the machine.
Troopers say a search continues by village search and rescue personnel.
Nightmute, Toksook Bay and Tununak are about 90 miles (145 kilometers) west of Bethel.