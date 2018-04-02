ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man on a snowmobile trip between villages in southwest Alaska is missing.

Alaska State Troopers say searchers Sunday night found a snowmobile belonging to 26-year-old Jazmin James but he remains missing.

James on Saturday left Nunapitchuk (noo-NAH-pit-chuk) on his way to Tununak (too-NOO-nak).

He stopped briefly in Nightmute, where villagers reported he was having track problems, before heading out again toward Toksook (TOOK-sook) Bay and Tununak.

Family members reported James overdue Sunday afternoon. Searchers found James’ snowmobile on sea ice. James was not with the machine.

Troopers say a search continues by village search and rescue personnel.

Nightmute, Toksook Bay and Tununak are about 90 miles (145 kilometers) west of Bethel.