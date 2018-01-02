SEASIDE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man who was last seen fishing for crab from a kayak near the mouth of the Seaside Estuary.
The Seaside Police Department said Tuesday that it began searching for 42-year-old Matthew Manley of Tualatin on New Year’s Day.
Manley was last seen in his kayak near the mouth of the estuary, where water temperatures are about 50 degrees.
The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting with 47-foot motor lifeboats and helicopter crews deployed from Station Cape Disappointment.
There have been no signs of Manley, his kayak or his crabbing gear.