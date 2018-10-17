GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) — Officials have called off the search for a 76-year-old woman missing from a north-central Idaho hunting camp.

Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings tells The Lewiston Tribune that the search that started Oct. 5 for Connie Johnson ended Tuesday. Aircraft and teams with tracking dogs took part in the search.

The Nezperce resident was working as the cook at the hunting camp accessible only by horseback in the Fog Mountain area. She had her pet border collie, Ace, with her.

Hunters left the camp Oct. 2. When they returned three days later, Johnson was gone. Giddings says the hunters had radio contact with Johnson on Oct. 3 but couldn’t understand what she was saying.

Giddings says the possibility of foul play is unlikely.

