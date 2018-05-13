SANDWICH, Mass. (AP) — Two young gray seals rescued from a New Hampshire beach in March after violent storms are being released back to the wild this weekend.

The Newburyport Daily News reports that Saco and Pemigewasset — named after rivers in New England — are scheduled for release Sunday in Sandwich, Massachusetts.

Saco was found stranded in Seabrook, New Hampshire, on March 5. Pemigewasset was rescued March 20, less than a mile away.

Both were malnourished, dehydrated and suffering from infections and parasites.

They were brought to the National Marine Life Center on Cape Cod for rehabilitation and have made a full recovery.

They were also taught to eat fish, because both had only recently stopped nursing.

The release Sunday at 5:30 p.m. on Scusset Beach is open to the public.

