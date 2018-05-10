ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Sealaska is helping its shareholders with burial and cremation costs.

CoastAlaska News reports that the Southeast regional Native corporation’s board voted Monday to offer bereavement benefits of up to $1,000.

Sealaska Board of Directors Chairman Joe Nelson said the corporation’s increased earnings allow it to offer the benefit.

Survivors will receive $1,000 when an original shareholder dies. That covers those enrolled in the corporation since it formed in the early 1970s.

Descendants of original shareholders, and those who inherited or were given stock, will receive up to that amount. The corporation said payments will be based on the number of voting shares at the time of the shareholder’s death.