NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana seafood company has pleaded guilty to the illegal sale of blue crabs.

U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans, in a news release, says Shell Beach Seafood Co., LLC, based in St. Bernard, entered the plea Thursday to a one-count Bill of Information.

According to the court documents, from on or about May 1, 2012 through March 30, 2013, the company knowingly sold and transported blue crabs in interstate commerce when the company should have known that the product was acquired and possessed in violation of the law.

Shell Beach faces up to a $200,000 fine and a special assessment of $125 when sentenced Aug. 16 before U.S. District Judge Eldon E. Fallon.