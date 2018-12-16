PORTLAND, Oregon (AP) — Authorities have rescued a sea turtle from an Oregon coast beach for the second time in a week.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport is caring for both turtles.
A couple walking along the beach in Waldport spotted the second turtle Saturday and called the aquarium. State parks ranger Doug Sestrich carried the animal to safety.
The aquarium says the turtle is in good health.
Caretakers plan to transfer the turtles to SeaWorld San Diego for treatment until they’re ready to be released back into the wild.
The first turtle was found Wednesday.
