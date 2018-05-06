HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A green sea turtle with its two front flippers cut off has been found at a beach park on the Big Island.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the turtle was found dead Saturday at Onekahakaha County Beach Park.
A couple reported the incident after finding the turtle floating belly up in a cove. It is against federal and state law to harass or harm green sea turtles, which are listed as a threatened species.
Officials said the “turtle’s front two flippers were amputated and it appeared the suspect(s) was interrupted and left the scene without the turtle.”
Officers from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources are in seek of information on the killing of the 250-pound (113-kilogram) turtle.
___
Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com