KENAI, Alaska (AP) — Researchers are turning to crowdfunding to keep afloat the video equipment used to monitor sea lions at a rookery just south of Resurrection Bay.

The Peninsula Clarion reported Wednesday that the Alaska SeaLife Center is asking the public to donate to a GoFundMe campaign to replace cameras and equipment that monitor the Steller sea lion rookery on Chiswell Island, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Seward. The equipment has been in use for 20 years.

Researchers use the equipment to follow survival rates, in particular reproductive females in the rookery.

Original funding came through grants, but the center has been unable to secure any funding for an upgrade. The center is hoping to raise $30,000 by October.

