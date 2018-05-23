SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a Spearfish man has been arrested for randomly firing gunshots around his neighborhood.

The Rapid City Journal reports 55-year-old Todd Anderson was arrested Sunday on charges of reckless discharge of a weapon and ingestion of a controlled substance.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says Anderson started firing a .22-caliber weapon from his home late Sunday. Sheriff’s Capt. Patrick Johnson says a nearby vehicle was hit by gunfire.

An initial report to authorities said that four rounds were fired, but Johnson says there were “numerous rounds after that.” Anderson was arrested without incident.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Anderson had an attorney.

