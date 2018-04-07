RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s game commission has rejected giving fewer landowners an advantage for licenses to hunt elk in the Black Hills.

The Rapid City Journal reports landowners still need at least 240 acres and 500 elk-use days for a preference license. An elk-use day is any day an elk feeds or waters on private land.

One landowner had petitioned to raise that to 1,000 acres with 500 elk-use days, or any land with 2,000 elk-use days, and to require the person to live within 60 miles of the land.

The commission also reduced the number of licenses available for the upcoming season, particularly for antlerless elk.

Archery season runs all September. The Black Hills rifle season runs in October and December, with dates varying by unit and by any-elk or antlerless.

___

Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com