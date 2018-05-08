PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has released an explanation for a ballot question that would mandate that constitutional amendments encompass only one subject.

Jackley’s office said Tuesday that the explanation of Constitutional Amendment Z has been filed with the Secretary of State’s office. The proposed constitutional change will appear on the November ballot.

House Speaker Mark Mickelson, the sponsor, has said supporters want to make sure voters understand what they’re voting for. Critics have questioned how the plan would work.

Republicans have pursued changes to South Dakota’s ballot question system after the 2016 election season brought 10 questions and millions of dollars from out-of-state groups.