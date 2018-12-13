SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — It’s a busy time for Santa Claus, but he’s making time to scuba dive and feed the fish in San Francisco.
The California Academy of Sciences launched its holiday festivities Thursday by having a diver dressed as Santa Claus submerge into a coral reef exhibit while dozens of children watched from behind the glass.
The show known as “Scuba Santa” runs daily through Christmas Day. It takes place during the morning feed at the Philippine Coral Reef tank at the San Francisco museum.
Volunteer diver George Bell donned his Santa suit, from hat to coal black boots, and scuba gear for a recent feed and fielded visitors’ questions from inside the tank.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump said he thinks 'the people would revolt' if he were impeached
- 'Dirty deeds': Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen gets 3 years in prison
- As protectors abandon Trump, investigation draws closer
- Delta says no more support kittens, puppies on flights
- Amazon executives grilled, jeered at New York City Council hearing
The academy’s Philippine Coral Reef tank has thousands of reef fish representing about 100 species.
Those at home can watch Santa’s appearance online by webcam .