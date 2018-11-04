IRONDALE, Ala. (AP) — A screaming man has interrupted the live, televised Mass on a global Catholic network.
The unidentified man yelled “this is it!” and profanities as a priest lifted the chalice during EWTN Global Catholic Network’s live Mass on Sunday morning from its studios in Irondale, Alabama.
The top of the man’s head could be seen approaching the altar, but much of what he said was unintelligible. After a brief pause, the service continued.
EWTN Chairman Michael P. Warsaw said security removed the man, who was detained by Irondale police. The network ordered the man to stay away from its property.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mario Segale, Seattle-area real estate developer who inspired Nintendo's Super Mario, dies at 84
- Amazon could make northern Virginia its second home
- It’s almost time to set clocks back for daylight-saving time, but what’s the point?
- New details highlight Lion Air jet's problems before crash WATCH
- Pakistan bows to protesters, bars Christian from leaving
Warsaw said in a statement that EWTN is requesting prayers for the man.
A woman answering the phone at police headquarters said she had no information to release on the incident.