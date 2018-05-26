LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of scouts have placed American flags on the graves of veterans in a ceremony ahead of Memorial Day.
More than 6,000 children including Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts participated in the event Saturday at Los Angeles National Ceremony.
Each scout placed a flag in the ground by each grave and saluted.
Organizers say nearly 90,000 flags were placed in tribute.
