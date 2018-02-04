SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Scottsdale say a man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting.
They say the man was shot in the head early Sunday following an altercation.
Officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Stetson Drive and Civic Center Plaza and found the man on the roadway with a gunshot wound.
His name hasn’t been released yet.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Second group of West Seattle homeowners accused of cutting public trees settles for $360,000
Witnesses told police that people in two vehicles argued and that led to the shooting around 2 a.m.
There’s no word yet if police have any suspects.