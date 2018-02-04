SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Scottsdale say a man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting.

They say the man was shot in the head early Sunday following an altercation.

Officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Stetson Drive and Civic Center Plaza and found the man on the roadway with a gunshot wound.

His name hasn’t been released yet.

Witnesses told police that people in two vehicles argued and that led to the shooting around 2 a.m.

There’s no word yet if police have any suspects.