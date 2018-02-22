SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottsdale police say an 18-year-old Coronado High School student was arrested after a social media post showed him with what appeared to be an assault rifle along with a message saying “don’t go to school tomorrow.”

Police say the weapon shown in the photo in the post distributed by Fabian A Delgado actually was an air rifle that shoots plastic pellets and not an actual gun and that authorities determined Delgado had no intention of carrying out an act of violence.

However, police say Delgado’s post resulted in the disruption of the high school’s education environment and that he was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Online court records don’t indicate whether Delgado has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.