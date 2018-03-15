SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottsdale police are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect in a bicyclist’s death.
Authorities say 58-year-old Bryan Blair succumbed to injuries Wednesday stemming from last month’s incident.
Blair was riding his bike the evening of Feb. 22 when an unidentified man deliberately stuck a long metal object into the front spokes.
Blair was thrown over the bike. He was transported to a hospital where he had remained for the past few weeks.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- In fundraising speech, Trump says he made up facts in meeting with Trudeau
- Collapse of bridge built with "innovative" system kills 4 VIEW
- Gun-trained teacher ‘accidentally’ discharges firearm in classroom, officials say, injuring student
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
Investigators say the suspect got into the driver’s seat of a car occupied by a passenger and fled.
Police are seeking anyone who can identify the car, a black 1995 or 1996 Nissan, or the suspect.
He is described as white, 30-45 years old with a shaved head and wearing a black shirt and brown boots.