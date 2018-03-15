SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottsdale police are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect in a bicyclist’s death.

Authorities say 58-year-old Bryan Blair succumbed to injuries Wednesday stemming from last month’s incident.

Blair was riding his bike the evening of Feb. 22 when an unidentified man deliberately stuck a long metal object into the front spokes.

Blair was thrown over the bike. He was transported to a hospital where he had remained for the past few weeks.

Investigators say the suspect got into the driver’s seat of a car occupied by a passenger and fled.

Police are seeking anyone who can identify the car, a black 1995 or 1996 Nissan, or the suspect.

He is described as white, 30-45 years old with a shaved head and wearing a black shirt and brown boots.