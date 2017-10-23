SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottsdale police say they’re asking for the public’s help to identify a man who opened fire inside a busy nightclub and wounded one patron.

Police spokesman officer Kevin Watts says the shooting that happened early Sunday came after the suspect argued with another man and then shot him. No one else was hurt.

The victim of the shooting at the Maya Day and Night Club is expected to survive. The suspect fled alongside frightened patrons who rushed to leave the club.

Police on Monday said the suspect is a black man about 6-foot, 2 -inches tall with a medium build and medium length dreadlocks. He was wearing a red shirt and white pants at the time of the shooting.