SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottsdale police says a man fatally shot his wife and two young children before killing himself in the family home.

Police spokesman Sgt. Ben Hoster says in a Saturday statement that investigators determined the family had been having financial struggles.

Police were called to the couple’s north Scottsdale home Friday afternoon by a co-worker of 39-year-old Jason Fairbanks. The co-worker had gone to the home to check on him after he didn’t show up for work and found all four shot to death.

The wife was identified as 39-year-old Anne Fairbanks. The couple’s 3-year-old daughter and 9-month-old son weren’t named by police.