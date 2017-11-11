SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottsdale police says a man fatally shot his wife and two young children before killing himself in the family home.
Police spokesman Sgt. Ben Hoster says in a Saturday statement that investigators determined the family had been having financial struggles.
Police were called to the couple’s north Scottsdale home Friday afternoon by a co-worker of 39-year-old Jason Fairbanks. The co-worker had gone to the home to check on him after he didn’t show up for work and found all four shot to death.
The wife was identified as 39-year-old Anne Fairbanks. The couple’s 3-year-old daughter and 9-month-old son weren’t named by police.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Seahawks’ Super Bowl dreams were ruptured along with Richard Sherman’s Achilles WATCH
- Should NFL end Thursday Night Football? What the national media are saying about Seahawks' costly win in Arizona
- China’s real-estate agents explain why they love Seattle and if they think foreign homebuying will keep surging