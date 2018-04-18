SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Scottsdale say they’ve arrested an Avondale man in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in an alley two months ago.

Scottsdale police say 51-year-old Vincent Parker is being held on suspicion of sexual assault, endangerment and abandonment of a dead body.

Police say the body of 33-year-old Loring Sendejas was found Feb. 5.

They say she had injuries consistent with being sexual assaulted, but no physical trauma that would have resulted in death.

Using cell phone technology, police say detectives were able to place Sendejas’ phone in Parker’s home.

Police say Parker has admitted to meeting Sendejas in Scottsdale’s entertainment district and taking her to his house.

But Parker denied having sex with the woman, telling police she appeared too impaired to consent.