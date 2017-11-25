SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — The Scottsbluff zoo is collecting Christmas presents for the animals.

The Riverside Discovery Center posted a list of items online that animals might enjoy for entertainment and enrichment.

The list includes paper lunch sacks, CD players, nuts, vanilla wafers and feather dusters.

The zoo says the items will be used throughout the year. The full list of requested items is online at www.RiversideDiscoveryCenter.org .