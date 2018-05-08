SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — The Scottsbluff City Council has approved a location for a proposed 5-megawatt solar power farm to provide more low-cost energy to its residents.

At Monday’s council meeting members agreed on a site just south and east of the Landers Soccer Complex north of the city.

Scottsbluff City Manager Nathan Johnson says a required study by the Nebraska Public Power District could start as early as 2019, with the project completion by the end of the year.

Patrick Hanrahan is assistant manager for the NPPD retail division, and he says the solar array would provide $2 million to $2.5 million savings in energy costs over the 25-year agreement period.

NPPD would purchase 100 percent of the electrical output and sell solar shares to residents and businesses interested in adding a solar component to their electric power mix.