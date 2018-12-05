FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Retired basketball star Scottie Pippen is suing a comedian who he says trashed his Florida mansion while renting it.
The ex-Chicago Bulls star this week filed suit against Lindsay Glazer Woloshin and her husband Jacob Woloshin, saying they caused $110,000 in damages to the Hall of Famer’s Fort Lauderdale mansion.
The suit says the Woloshins rented the house last year after their home was damaged by Hurricane Irma, agreeing to pay $30,000 a month.
Pippen alleges the Woloshins allowed pets to urinate inside, damaged furnishings, stole utensils and missed utility and rent payments.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Perversion of Justice: Even from jail, sex abuser manipulated the system. His victims were kept in the dark VIEW
- Mail delivery, federal agencies, Congress pause on national day of mourning VIEW
- Trump uses eight-vehicle motorcade to travel 250 yards to greet George W. Bush
- Mueller recommends no prison for Flynn, citing cooperation
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
Glazer Woloshin is also an attorney. She said in a statement Wednesday the family is not responsible for the damages and says she’s launching a $14 GoFundMe campaign to replace Pippen’s missing utensils.