NEW YORK (AP) — Scott Wilson, who played the murderer Robert Hickock in 1967’s “In Cold Blood” and was a series regular on “The Walking Dead,” has died. He was 76.

AMC, the show’s network, announced Wilson’s death Saturday. The network calls Wilson’s character on “The Walking Dead,” veterinarian Hershel Greene, “the emotional core of the show.”

Wilson starred on series from 2011 to 2014. His return for the upcoming season was announced just hours earlier on Saturday. Wilson already filmed his scenes for season nine.

In the same year as Wilson’s breakthrough in “In Cold Blood,” he also played murder suspect Harvey Oberst in “In the Heat of the Night.”

He appeared in 1974’s “The Great Gatsby” as George Wilson, in “The Right Stuff” as pilot Scott Crossfield and earned a Golden Globe nomination in 1980 for his performance in “The Ninth Configuration,” in which he played a former astronaut.