MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says experience in education isn’t necessarily a requirement for the state’s next secretary of education.

Vermont Public Radio reports Scott announced last week education secretary Rebecca Holcombe was resigning. Scott said it was her personal decision to leave.

Scott wrote in a letter to the State Board of Education that he wanted candidates who “have experience managing complex issues.” The Republican says experience in education isn’t a requirement.

Scott hopes the next secretary can modernize the Vermont school system and reduce expenses.

The board will send Scott a list of candidates for the position before he makes a final decision.

