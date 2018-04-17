MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he vetoed a bill that would give the state more power to regulate children’s products containing unsafe chemicals because it harms businesses.

The Burlington Free Press reports the Republican wrote in a veto message Monday the bill would “jeopardize jobs and make Vermont less competitive for business.” Scott says the state’s current regulatory system is better. He’s asked for changes to the bill.

The bill establishes an easier process for the health commissioner to identify harmful chemicals. It would also base the regulatory standard on the possibility that children “may be exposed” to a harmful chemical instead of the determination that they “will be exposed.”

Proponents say Scott’s fears are unfounded.

The Senate must decide if it will follow Scott’s requests and change the bill.

___

