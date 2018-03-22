SCOTLAND, S.D. (AP) — The owner of a southeastern South Dakota town’s grocery store says it will remain open after months of uncertainty.

The Daily Republic reports that Scotland CashSmart owner R.F. Buche said Wednesday he will retain ownership of the store and keep it operating. Earlier this year, Buche closed two other regional grocery stores in Tyndall and Tripp because of poor sales.

Buche says he listened to people at community meetings, and “everyone agreed that Scotland needs a grocery store.” He took over the Tyndall, Tripp and Scotland stores in 2017 after they were abruptly closed.

The stores’ previous owner, Mark Mora, is facing felony charges for failing to pay seven months of sales tax.

The Tyndall store is scheduled to open again next week, and Tripp officials are also pushing to re-open their town’s grocery.

___

Information from: The Daily Republic, http://www.mitchellrepublic.com