MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say scores of migrants have stormed fences separating Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco in a bid to enter Europe.
The Guardia Civil says in a tweet that seven policemen were burned by acid and quicklime, a skin irritant, allegedly thrown by some of the migrants as they overran border defenses Wednesday.
Spanish news agency Europa Press says around 100 migrants made it onto European soil — a month after just over 600 migrants got past the high, barbed-wire fences in the year’s biggest assault.
Sub-Saharan Africans living illegally in Morocco try to enter Europe each year by scaling fences surrounding Ceuta and Melilla, Spain’s other North African enclave.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges VIEW
- Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme VIEW
- Back-to-back legal blows in Trump circle jolt presidency WATCH
- Asia Argento, who accused Harvey Weinstein, made deal with her own accuser
- Toddlers survive alone for days after car wreck kills mother
Those who make it across head for temporary migrant accommodation centers and are eventually repatriated or released.