The Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say scores of migrants have stormed fences separating Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco in a bid to enter Europe.

The Guardia Civil says in a tweet that seven policemen were burned by acid and quicklime, a skin irritant, allegedly thrown by some of the migrants as they overran border defenses Wednesday.

Spanish news agency Europa Press says around 100 migrants made it onto European soil — a month after just over 600 migrants got past the high, barbed-wire fences in the year’s biggest assault.

Sub-Saharan Africans living illegally in Morocco try to enter Europe each year by scaling fences surrounding Ceuta and Melilla, Spain’s other North African enclave.

Those who make it across head for temporary migrant accommodation centers and are eventually repatriated or released.

The Associated Press