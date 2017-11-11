SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Pando aspen grove in Utah is united by a shared root system, making it one of the largest single living organisms in the world, but scientists say it could be on the brink of collapse.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the grove is dying from within. The grove is located in Sevier County about 170 miles (270 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

Western Aspen Alliance Director Paul Roger says animals are eating the grove faster than it can regenerate.

Roger says a younger generation of trees is missing, so there’s a “system in which the whole demography is senior citizens only.”

Rogers says there are ways to save the grove, but action must occur soon. It could deteriorate beyond recovery in less than a decade.

___

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com